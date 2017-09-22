Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Yonhap: North Korea may consider hydrogen bomb on Pacific Ocean (VIDEO)

Friday September 22, 2017
09:09 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

North Korea planning hydrogen bomb on Pacific Ocean? (VIDEO)North Korea planning hydrogen bomb on Pacific Ocean? (VIDEO)

Stanley takes Tour Championship leadStanley takes Tour Championship lead

The Edit: Jimmy Kimmel takes centre stage to save ObamacareThe Edit: Jimmy Kimmel takes centre stage to save Obamacare

Real Madrid coach Zidane pleads for calm amid slumpReal Madrid coach Zidane pleads for calm amid slump

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

SEOUL, Sept 22 — North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said this morning he believes the North could consider a hydrogen bomb test on the Pacific Ocean of an unprecedented scale, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Ri was speaking to reporters in New York when he was asked what North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had meant when he threatened in an earlier statement the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history” against the United States.

North Korea could consider a hydrogen bomb test, Ri said, although he did not know Kim’s exact thoughts, Yonhap reported. — Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. — ReuterNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. — Reuter

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline