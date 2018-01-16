Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Woman dies in dramatic sledding accident in Switzerland

Tuesday January 16, 2018
07:47 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Picasso’s ‘Golden Muse’ up for auction at Sotheby’sThe Edit: Picasso’s ‘Golden Muse’ up for auction at Sotheby’s

Deep slide for US dollar entering fourth day of declineDeep slide for US dollar entering fourth day of decline

The Edit: The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan diesThe Edit: The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan dies

Canada: Attack on child wearing hijab did not happenCanada: Attack on child wearing hijab did not happen

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man shovels snow at a hotel in Zermatt resort, Switzerland January 8, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. — AFP pic A man shovels snow at a hotel in Zermatt resort, Switzerland January 8, 2018, in this picture obtained from social media. — AFP pic GENEVA, Jan 16 — A 64-year-old woman died in the Swiss Alps yesterday after her sled veered off course and plunged off a cliff onto train tracks below, police said.

The woman had been sledding with her husband down the winding Oberalpstrasse sledge route towards Andermatt, in the central canton of Uri, when she missed a turn and fell over a rock face, regional police said in a statement.

She had plunged onto the tracks of the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn railway and suffered fatal injuries, the statement said.

Following the accident, the railway line was closed for around 90 minutes, it added.

Riding on a separate sled, her husband had followed the designated route, the ATS news agency reported.

The Uri police said the cause of the accident was unknown and under investigation. — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline