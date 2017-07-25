Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Wild fire threatens homes on France’s Corsica

Tuesday July 25, 2017
08:23 AM GMT+8

A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France, July 24, 2017. — Reuters pic A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France, July 24, 2017. — Reuters pic BASTIA (France), July 25 — Dozens of firefighters were battling a blaze on the French island of Corsica yesterday that has spread across 900 hectares of forest and was threatening homes, emergency services said. 

Residents were evacuated from homes at the edge of the town of Biguglia, on the island’s northeastern coast. 

“The fire is very fierce and heading to urban areas of Biguglia,” lieutenant-colonel Michel Bernier, of Corsica’s civil defence forces, told AFP. 

“We are awaiting reinforcements,” said regional deputy fire chief Jean-Jacques Peraldi, adding that around 150 people were battling the blaze aided by more than a dozen fire engines.

Local official Gerard Gavory said that three firefighting planes were also involved, and “have been surveying the area to make sure no homes are effected.” 

Another fire on the south of the island, which destroyed 110 hectares around the town of Aleria, was brought under control yesterday, Bernier said. — AFP

