Utah varsity shooting: Man kills woman then shoots himself (VIDEO)

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec 30 — A man shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of a research facility at the University of Utah yesterday before turning the gun on himself, according to local media.

A local television station, citing police, said the man walked up to the woman in the parking lot of the building and shot her multiple times. They said the man then shot himself and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Other local media say he is dead.

Screengrab from the Reuters video on the shooting at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.The shooting reportedly happened at ARUP Laboratories at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. On its website, ARUP says it is a national clinical and pathology reference laboratory at the university.

The shooting is still under investigation. — Reuters