Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Utah varsity shooting: Man kills woman then shoots himself (VIDEO)

Friday December 30, 2016
01:12 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec 30 — A man shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of a research facility at the University of Utah yesterday before turning the gun on himself, according to local media.

A local television station, citing police, said the man walked up to the woman in the parking lot of the building and shot her multiple times. They said the man then shot himself and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Other local media say he is dead.

Screengrab from the Reuters video on the shooting at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.Screengrab from the Reuters video on the shooting at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.The shooting reportedly happened at ARUP Laboratories at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. On its website, ARUP says it is a national clinical and pathology reference laboratory at the university.

The shooting is still under investigation. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline