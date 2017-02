USGS: Strong 6.5 quake shakes southern Philippines

An earthquake struck in Mindanao, Philippines today, USGS said. ― Reuters picMANILA, Feb 10 — A strong 6.5 magnitude quake shook the southern Philippines today, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at a depth of 27 kilometres in Mindanao, more than 700 kilometres southeast of the capital Manila, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake. — AFP