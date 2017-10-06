USGS: Quake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japan

Japan Meteorological Agency’s earthquake and volcano observations division director Koji Nakamura (not in picture) points on the map showing the quake centre (star mark) at a news conference in Tokyo in this file picture taken on April 20, 2015. Japan was struck by an earthquake off the eastern coast today. — Reuters picTOKYO, Oct 6 — An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck off the eastern coast of Japan today, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake struck 300km east of Iwaki, Honshu, at a depth of 77.8km, USGS said. — Reuteres