Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

US ‘troubled’ by Russian protest clampdown

Tuesday January 30, 2018
09:00 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Galaxy S9 release date may be much sooner than expectedThe Edit: Galaxy S9 release date may be much sooner than expected

The Edit: Scientists use pocket-size device to map human genomeThe Edit: Scientists use pocket-size device to map human genome

The Edit: Khoon Hooi debunks common myth about cheongsamsThe Edit: Khoon Hooi debunks common myth about cheongsams

The Edit: Say no to botox, camels at Saudi beauty contest toldThe Edit: Say no to botox, camels at Saudi beauty contest told

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hold a flag during a rally for a boycott of a March 18 presidential election near the Russian White House in Moscow, Russia January 28, 2018. — Reuters pic Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hold a flag during a rally for a boycott of a March 18 presidential election near the Russian White House in Moscow, Russia January 28, 2018. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Jan 30 — The United States urged the Kremlin yesterday to allow Russia’s opposition to stand in upcoming elections on fair terms and criticized a crackdown against peaceful protesters.

“The United States is troubled about efforts by Russian authorities to crack down on the political opposition,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

“Confident political leaders do not fear competing voices, nor see the need to misuse legal authorities to prevent peaceful protests and detain political opponents.”

The statement came after opposition politician Alexei Navalny was briefly detained on Sunday after thousands rallied against an election expected to extend Vladimir Putin’s term.

And it came as Washington was expected to announce a new raft of sanctions targeting some of Russia’s richest business leaders for their alleged ties to Putin’s inner circle.

“The Russian people, like people everywhere, deserve a government that supports an open marketplace of ideas, transparent and accountable governance, equal treatment under the law, and the ability to exercise their rights without fear of retribution,” Nauert said. 

“We urge the Russian government to provide a level playing field for all political parties seeking to compete in the electoral process.”

The Russian opposition, including Navalny’s supporters, has threatened to boycott what they see as the March “pseudo-polls,” all but guaranteed to hand Putin a historic fourth term.

But Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed the threat, arguing that Putin’s popularity as “the absolute leader of the political Olympus” is great enough to see off any challenge. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram