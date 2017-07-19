Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

US should move bases away if pursues sanctions, says guards chief to Tasnim

Wednesday July 19, 2017
The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the US should move its bases to at least 1,000km around Iran. — AFP pic The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the US should move its bases to at least 1,000km around Iran. — AFP pic DUBAI, July 19 —The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said today the United States should move its bases 1,000 km away from Iran if it wants to pursue penalties against Tehran, in a thinly veiled threat after Washington imposed new sanctions.

“If the United States wants to pursue sanctions against Iran’s defences and the Guards, then it has to move its regional bases to a distance of about 1,000 km around Iran and be aware that it would pay a high price for any miscalculations,” Tasnim news agency quoted Guards commander Mohammad Ali Jafari as saying. — Reuters

