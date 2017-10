US police: Las Vegas gunman had at least eight guns in hotel room (VIDEO)

LAS VEGAS, Oct 2 — Las Vegas police found at least eight guns in the 32nd floor hotel room from which a gunman opened fire at concertgoers below, killing at least 50 and injuring more than 200, police said.

Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told CNN a police SWAT team found “a number of long rifles” after confronting the gunman in the hotel room.

“There was at least eight guns,” he said. — AFP

A law enforcement officer stands in front of the Tropicana hotel-casino on Las Vegas Boulevard South on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. — Reuters pic