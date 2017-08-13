US launches federal probe into Charlottesville deadly car ramming

Virginia State police stand guard at the crime scene where a vehicle ploughed into a crowd of counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia August 12, 2017. — Reuters picCHARLOTTESVILLE, Aug 13 — US federal investigators said yesterrday they have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances that led a driver to plough a car into a crowd while white nationalist activists and counter-protesters clashed in Charlottesville.

The car ramming killed a 32-year-old woman and wounded 19 people, including some with life-threatening injuries.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the top law enforcement official in the country, said "the violence and deaths in Charlottesville strike at the heart of American law and justice."

Sessions said he had spoken with FBI Director Chris Wray, along with FBI agents on the scene and law enforcement officials from Virginia, the state home to Charlottesville.

"The Richmond FBI Field Office, the Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia have opened a civil rights investigation into the circumstances of the deadly vehicular incident that occurred earlier Saturday morning," they said in a statement.

Part of what made the case become a federal one was that the chief suspect, 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr, crossed state lines, travelling from Ohio to Virginia. Fields is in police custody.

President Donald Trump has come under fire, including from fellow Republicans, for his apparent refusal to criticize far-right hate groups.

Senator Ted Cruz, who lost a campaign to become the Republican presidential nominee, has called for the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute the incident as an "act of domestic terrorism." — AFP