US jury deadlocked over MS-13 rape, murder of young girl

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) ICE agents detain a suspected MS-13 gang member and Honduran immigrant at his home on March 29, 2018 in Brentwood, New York. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 30 — A Los Angeles judge declared a mistrial yesterday in the case of three reputed MS-13 gang members charged with the 2001 kidnapping, rape and murder of a 13-year-old runaway.

Prosecutors allege that Santos Grimaldi, Melvin Sandoval and Rogelio Contreras drove Jacqueline Piazza in the trunk of a car to a remote area in Los Angeles, where she was attacked and shot twice in the head.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry Fidler declared a mistrial after jurors — who had been sitting for five months and deliberating since March 7 — were unable to reach unanimous verdicts on the murder charges.

The suspects are due back in court May 4 with prosecutors pursuing a retrial and seeking the death penalty against Grimaldi, 35, and Sandoval, 38 and life in prison without parole for 40-year-old Contreras.

A separate jury convicted a fourth defendant, Jorge Palacios, on March 1 of first-degree murder and kidnapping and he faces life without parole at his sentencing on April 11.

Deputy District Attorney Dayan Mathai said Palacios had told the men they had to “get rid” of Piazza after he and his girlfriend beat her up.

The prosecutor said the trio took the crying girl to a wilderness area in Elysian Park, where her naked body was found the next morning by a dog walker.

“This crime against Jacqueline was a violent murder where she was shot twice in the head and this is how she was left,” Mathai said, showing jurors a photo of the victim wearing only a pair of socks and shoes.

The prosecutor said the teenager had been raped, and Sandoval’s DNA was found inside her, with Grimaldi’s DNA was collected from her breast.

MS-13, also known as the Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the criminal groups behind a wave of violence in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The gang was formed in Los Angeles by Salvadoran immigrants fleeing civil war in the 1980s and remains active in the United States.

Palacios, Grimaldi, Sandoval and Contreras were indicted in May 2012 in connection with Piazza’s killing.

Palacios’ attorney, Lawrence Forbes, had argued that his client was a small-time drug dealer with insufficient influence within the gang to set a murder in motion.

All four were implicated when a female gang member came forward five years after Piazza’s death to say she had been present during the killing. — AFP