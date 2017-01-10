US jury asked to condemn South Carolina church gunman to death

Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina June 20, 2015. — Reuters picCHARLESTON, Jan 10 — A US prosecutor argued today that convicted murderer Dylann Roof should be sentenced to death for killing nine people who welcomed him to their Bible study meeting at a historic black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Assistant US Attorney Jay Richardson reminded jurors that Roof, a 22-year-old white supremacist, sat with the parishioners at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church for 40 minutes on June 17, 2015, before opening fire as their eyes were closed in prayer.

“The defendant had come not to learn, but he’d come with a hateful heart and a Glock 45,” the prosecutor said during his closing argument for the penalty phase of Roof’s federal trial.

Roof pulled the trigger 75 times as he walked around the room, methodically executing the churchgoers, Richardson said.

Roof, who is representing himself, also is expected to address jurors before they deliberate whether he should be executed or sent to prison for life.

US District Judge Richard Gergel warned Roof on Monday he will not be allowed to discuss his racist views or anything not submitted as evidence during the trial.

Deliberations are expected to begin after the final arguments. The same jury last month found Roof guilty of 33 charges, including hate crimes resulting in death.

If jurors cannot reach a unanimous decision on the death penalty, the default sentence will be life in prison without possibility of parole, Gergel said.

Jurors heard four days of testimony from prosecution witnesses during the trial’s penalty phase, including family members and friends who offered heartrending memories of the shooting victims.

Roof put up no defense against the death penalty. He did not cross examine witnesses, rarely objected to evidence and stared straight ahead, unmoving, without looking at family members who testified. — Reuters