US judge orders special counsel to turn over evidence on Michael Flynn

A combination photo shows (from left) US President Donald Trump, White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and FBI director James Comey. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Dec 13 — A US District Court judge ordered Special Counsel Robert Mueller yesterday to turn over any potential evidence that could be material for when he sentences President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation during his interview in Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

Flynn has agreed to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation. Moscow has denied interfering in the election and Trump has denied any collusion.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan told the government in a filing to turn over any exculpatory evidence, known as “Brady” material, that could potentially help Flynn’s defense or information that is “material either to the defendant’s guilt or punishment”.

The order by the judge is considered routine, and the government by law is required to turn over such information to the defense if it exists.

A sentencing date has not been set, but a status report ahead of sentencing is due by February 1. — Reuters