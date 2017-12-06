Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

US intention to move Israel embassy sign of ‘incompetence and failure’, says Iran Supreme Leader (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 6, 2017
05:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assemblyJamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assembly

HK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensiveHK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensive

Australia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test caseAustralia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test case

The Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin starThe Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin star

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Iran has long supported a number of Palestinian militant groups in their fight against Iran. — AFP picIran has long supported a number of Palestinian militant groups in their fight against Iran. — AFP picBEIRUT, Dec 6 — The US intention to move its embassy to Jerusalem is a sign of its incompetence and failure, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said today, according to his official website.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Wednesday that the United States recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, breaking with longtime US policy and potentially stirring unrest.

“That they claim they want to announce Quds as the capital of occupied Palestine is because of their incompetence and failure,” Khamenei said, using the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

Iran has long supported a number of Palestinian militant groups in their fight against Israel.

“On the issue of Palestine (US) hands are tied and they cannot advance their goals,” Khamenei said.

He said Palestine would be “freed” and Palestinian people will be victorious.

He said the United States wanted to start a war in the region to protect the security of Israel.

“American government officials have said themselves that we have to start a war in the region to protect the security of the Zionist regime,” Khamenei said. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline