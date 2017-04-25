UK Conservatives of PM May hold big lead over Labour before June election, says poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Brackla community centre, in Bridgend Wales, April 25, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 25 — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have a large lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published today by the Kantar research group.

The survey showed the Conservatives had the support of 46 per cent of likely voters in the June 8 election, ahead of Labour on 24 per cent, the Liberal Democrats on 11 per cent and the UK Independence Party on 8 per cent.

The poll was the first in a new series of polls to be conducted by Kantar and therefore had no comparative figures for how support for the parties had changed.

Kantar interviewed 1,196 people online between April 20 and 24.

The poll also suggested that Conservative voters were more enthusiastic in their support for their party than Labour voters were for theirs, Kantar said.

ICM interviewed 2,024 adults between April 21 and 24. Polls have suggested that May is on course for a sweeping victory which could extend her majority in parliament to more than 100 seats. — Reuters