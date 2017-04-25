Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

UK Conservatives of PM May hold big lead over Labour before June election, says poll

Tuesday April 25, 2017
10:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Johor schoolboy may lose right forearm tooJohor schoolboy may lose right forearm too

The Edit: Myths about mosquitoes and malariaThe Edit: Myths about mosquitoes and malaria

Nasdaq breaches 6,000 mark for first timeNasdaq breaches 6,000 mark for first time

Youth group campaigns to lower Malaysia’s voting age to 18Youth group campaigns to lower Malaysia’s voting age to 18

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Brackla community centre, in Bridgend Wales, April 25, 2017. — Reuters picBritain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Brackla community centre, in Bridgend Wales, April 25, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 25 — British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have a large lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to an opinion poll published today by the Kantar research group.

The survey showed the Conservatives had the support of 46 per cent of likely voters in the June 8 election, ahead of Labour on 24 per cent, the Liberal Democrats on 11 per cent and the UK Independence Party on 8 per cent.

The poll was the first in a new series of polls to be conducted by Kantar and therefore had no comparative figures for how support for the parties had changed.

Kantar interviewed 1,196 people online between April 20 and 24.

The poll also suggested that Conservative voters were more enthusiastic in their support for their party than Labour voters were for theirs, Kantar said.

ICM interviewed 2,024 adults between April 21 and 24. Polls have suggested that May is on course for a sweeping victory which could extend her majority in parliament to more than 100 seats. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline