World

Uber settles with family of autonomous vehicle victim

Thursday March 29, 2018
10:30 AM GMT+8

A still frame taken from video released March 21, 2018 shows the exterior view of the self-driving Uber vehicle leading up to the fatal collision in Tempe, Arizona, on March 18, 2018. — Reuters picA still frame taken from video released March 21, 2018 shows the exterior view of the self-driving Uber vehicle leading up to the fatal collision in Tempe, Arizona, on March 18, 2018. — Reuters picARIZONA, March 29 — The family of the woman killed by an Uber Technologies Inc self-driving vehicle in Arizona has reached a settlement with the ride services company, ending a potential legal battle over the first fatality caused by an autonomous vehicle.

The law firm of Bellah Perez in Glendale, Arizona, said the deal had been reached between Uber and daughter and husband of Elaine Herzberg, 49, who died after being hit by an Uber self-driving SUV in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe earlier this month. — Reuters

