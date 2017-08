Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain to Japan, injures 51

Aerial view showing inundated buildings and structures caused by swollen river, seen in Nagahama, western Japan, hit by heavy rain caused by Typhoon Noru August 8, 2017. — Kyodo pic via ReutersTOKYO, Aug 8 — Typhoon Noru dumped heavy rain on Japan today as it moved back out to sea, causing flooding and property damage while the number of injured reportedly rose to 51.

After making landfall in western Japan the previous day, the storm packing winds of up to 108 kilometres per hour ploughed across the main island of Honshu.

The typhoon was 40 kilometres off the coast of northern Niigata prefecture by 1pm (0400 GMT) today, slowly moving towards the north-east, Japan's meteorological agency said. The storm earlier killed two people on outlying islands Saturday.

Public broadcaster NHK said the number of people injured in accidents related to the typhoon had reached 51.

Aerial footage showed a flooded river in western Japan's Shiga prefecture, while houses, rice paddies and roads were submerged.

On Saturday, a man in his 60s on the southern island of Yakushima died after falling in strong gusts generated by Noru and hitting his head.

Another man in his 80s on neighbouring Tanegashima island drowned the same day after he went to check on his boat and was swept into the water.

A total of 65 flights were cancelled today due to Noru, NHK reported. — AFP