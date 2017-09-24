Two-thirds of Japan voters oppose PM Abe calling snap election, survey shows

A girl looks on as her mother casts her ballot for Japan's upper house election at a polling station in Tokyo July 10, 2016. — Reuters pic TOKYO, Sept 24 — Almost two-thirds of Japanese voters are opposed to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calling a snap election, a Kyodo news agency survey showed today, a day before the Japanese leader is expected to announce an October vote.

According to the survey, 27 per cent of the respondents plan to vote for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in proportional representation districts in the expected lower house election, versus 8 per cent who favour the struggling main opposition Democratic Party.

The poll also showed that 6.2 per cent will vote for a new party aligned with popular Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, which is expected to be launched this week. Another 42.2 per cent remain undecided.

Tomorrow, Abe is expected to announce plans to call a general election for Oct. 22 to take advantage of a rebound in his damaged approval ratings and an opposition in political disarray, ruling party and government sources said. — Reuters