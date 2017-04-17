Last updated Monday, April 17, 2017 9:02 pm GMT+8

Two people killed in Turkish polling station gunfight (VIDEO)

Monday April 17, 2017
08:02 PM GMT+8

ISTANBUL, April 17 — Two people have been killed and one person has been wounded in a gunfight in a village schoolyard which was being used as a polling station in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir yesterday.

A billboard carrying a picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and a slogan that reads: 'Yes. It is for the people to speak and to decide' is seen on a building ahead of the constitutional referendum in Istanbul April 13, 2017. — Reuters picA billboard carrying a picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and a slogan that reads: 'Yes. It is for the people to speak and to decide' is seen on a building ahead of the constitutional referendum in Istanbul April 13, 2017. — Reuters picThe clash happened in the district of Cermik, around 90 km northwest of the city. The wounded were taken to the town of Siverek south of Cermik.

The cause of the clash has not yet been determined.

Security has been tight in predominantly Kurdish area of the country as Turkey votes on changing the constitution that will give President Tayyip Erdogan new sweeping powers. — Reuters

