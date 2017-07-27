Two men nabbed at sea for trying to enter Singapore illegally

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority detected two men on board a wooden craft at 12.47am just south of Bedok Jetty. ― Reuters file picSINGAPORE, July 27 — Two men were apprehended for trying to enter Singapore illegally during the early hours of yesterday morning, Singapore’s Police Coast Guard (PCG) said in a news release.

According to the release, at 12.47am, the PCG, in collaboration with the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), detected two men on board a wooden craft at 12.47am just south of Bedok Jetty.

The wooden craft, which turned out to be a sampan, was heading towards Singapore.

Ten minutes after that, the two men, Indonesians aged 19 and 20, were intercepted by the authorities. They were arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore under the Immigration Act, Chapter 133.

In the news release, the PCG reiterated its stand on those attempting to enter Singapore illegally.

“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security,” said the commander of the Police Coast Guard, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Hsu Sin Yun.

He added that the PCG would “continue to work closely with other agencies and stakeholders to stamp out any unlawful attempts to enter Singapore”. — TODAY