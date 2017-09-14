Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Turkish flight cleared after Germany bomb scare

Thursday September 14, 2017
11:56 PM GMT+8

BERLIN, Sept 14 — German authorities today searched a Turkish Airlines jet with explosives sniffer dogs after Cologne airport received a threatening phone call, but police later gave the all-clear.

The Istanbul-bound flight TK1672 was already taxiing for takeoff on the runway of Cologne-Bonn airport when it was stopped and its 111 passengers bused back to a terminal.

The threatening phone call received around 0815 GMT referred to the flight and was considered sufficiently credible by federal police to launch the security operation.

A sniffer dog then initially responded to a piece of hand luggage, but federal bomb disposal experts at 1140 GMT gave the all-clear. — AFP

