Turkey says Syria’s Idlib strikes risk wrecking peace talks

People and civil defence personnel remove rubble as they look for survivors at a damaged site after an air strike on rebel-held Idlib city, Syria March 19, 2017. — Reuters picISTANBUL, Jan 9 — Turkey’s foreign minister today accused the Syrian regime of striking moderate opposition forces in Idlib province near the Turkish border, warning it could torpedo talks aimed at ending the war.

Ankara is working closely on Syria with Russia and Iran, President Bashar al-Assad’s main allies, but has stepped up criticism of the regime’s behaviour in recent days.

“Regime forces are striking moderate opposition with the pretext of fighting against Al-Nusra (Front),” Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency, referring to the former Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Idlib province is almost entirely controlled by anti-government forces that are dominated by a jihadist outfit known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) consisting mostly of former Nusra fighters.

“This attitude would scupper the political solution process,” Cavusoglu said.

“The parties that will come together in Sochi should refrain from” any action that could threaten the talks, he warned.

Russia is hoping to hold a Syria peace congress in its Black Sea resort of Sochi on January 29-30.

Meanwhile, US-brokered talks based in Geneva between the regime and the opposition are also going forward, albeit at a stuttering pace.

A previous attempt in November to convene talks in Sochi failed due to disagreements between the prospective participants.

Turkey says it will oppose any talks involving the Kurdish militia of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which Ankara views as a terror group.

In 2016, Ankara and Moscow brokered a fragile ceasefire in certain areas — which has been bolstered by the negotiations in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Both Damascus and the rebel factions regularly accuse one another of violating the ceasefire in the de-escalation zones, including in Idlib.

A likely future sticking point between Russia and Turkey is the fate of Assad, who Ankara has vehemently opposed throughout the conflict.

Last month, Erdogan said it was impossible to advance with Assad in power, describing him as a “terrorist”.

Syrian regime forces yesterday pounded Idlib as well as the Eastern Ghouta enclave near Damascus, the two last rebel bastions in Syria. — AFP