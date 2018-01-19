Turkey lifts plane stuck on Black Sea cliff after it skidded off runway (VIDEO)

TRABZON (Turkey), Jan 19 — A Pegasus Airlines plane was lifted away from a cliff edge yesterday after skidding off the runway of a Turkish coastal airport and lunging down a steep slope on the edge of the Black Sea on Saturday (January 13) night.

None of the 168 people on board was hurt in the incident, but passengers spoke of panic as the aircraft tipped nose first towards the sea at Trabzon airport in northeast Turkey.

Pegasus Airlines said in a statement that the Boeing 737-800 aircraft “had a runway excursion incident” as it landed but all passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew were unhurt. — Reuters

A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which was skidded off the runway on January 13, 2018, is lifted by a crane at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey January 18, 2018. — Reuters pic