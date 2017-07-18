Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Trump urges US Congress to repeal Obamacare

Tuesday July 18, 2017
10:55 AM GMT+8

US President Donald Trump speaks during a 'Made in America' products showcase event at the White House in Washington July 17, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump speaks during a 'Made in America' products showcase event at the White House in Washington July 17, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, July 18 — US President Donald Trump yesterday urged Republicans in Congress to repeal Obamacare and work on a healthcare plan that he said would draw Democratic support.

In a tweet following the loss of support for a Senate Republican bill, Trump said, “Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!”

Democrats have insisted that they will not cooperate with any Republican legislation that repeals President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law, but would work in a bipartisan way to improve it. — Reuters

