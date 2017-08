Trump tweets thanks to Steve Bannon for service and role in campaign against Clinton

Bannon was fired in the latest White House shake-up. — Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Aug 19 — US President Donald Trump praised his former chief strategist Steve Bannon today, thanking him on Twitter for his service and his role in the presidential election campaign against Hillary Clinton.

“I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton - it was great! Thanks S,” Trump tweeted.

Trump yesterday fired Bannon in the latest White House shake-up. — Reuters