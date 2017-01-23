Trump on protesters: Why didn’t these people vote? (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 — President Donald Trump using his favourite twitter account yesterday to respond to the hundreds of thousands of women who protested in cities across America.

Tweet: “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”

An hour and a half later, Trump was using a more muted tone. Tweet: “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognise the rights of people to express their views.”

Protesters flooded the streets Saturday in a show of opposition toTrump's comments on Mexican immigrants, Muslims and climate change.

A woman holds a sign reading 'Hands off my healthcare' during a Women's March to protest against US President Donald Trump in New York January 21, 2017. — Reuters picWhile many Americans demonstrated, the White House turned its focus to Trump's inauguration and accused the media of downplaying the crowd size.

But according to a Nielsen ratings report, nearly 31 million people watched the live TV coverage of Trump's inauguration, which was less than the nearly 38 million viewers for Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.

Trump, however, pointed out in a tweet that his numbers were larger than Obama's second inauguration, but did not make reference to the first one.

Tweet: “Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!”

Obama drew over 20 million viewers in 2013.

Trump's viewership was bigger than Bill Clinton's first and second swearing-ins and larger than George W Bush's, which was the least watched at around 15 million in 2005. — Reuters