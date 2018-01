Trump to tout nation’s future as ‘one American family’

The US Capitol building is seen on the day of US President Donald Trump's evening State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress at the Capitol in Washington, January 30, 2018.— Reuters pic WASHINGTON, Jan 31 — US President Donald Trump will urge Americans to come together as a single “family” as he seeks to unite a deeply polarized nation in his State of the Union address later today.

“Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of nation we are going to be,” Trump will say in the primetime address, according to excerpts released by the White House.

“All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family.” — AFP