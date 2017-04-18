Trump family kicks off Easter egg roll

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, son Barron and the Easter Bunny arrive for the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 18 — US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and their 11-year-old son Barron kicked off the annual White House Easter Egg Roll yesterday.

“This is the 139th easter egg roll. Think of it, 139,” Trump said from the balcony overlooking the south grounds of the executive mansion.

He was accompanied by somebody dressed up in an Easter bunny costume.

The Trumps then went down and joined the crowd briefly.

The day-long, family-oriented event features many activities including an actual roll in which kids race against each other, pushing colored eggs along the ground with a wooden spoon.

“We will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before,” said Trump, before wishing the crowd a happy Easter under overcast skies in Washington.

The Easter egg roll at the White House was started in 1878 when Rutherford Hayes was president. — AFP