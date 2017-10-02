Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Trump calls Las Vegas shooting an ‘act of pure evil’

Monday October 2, 2017
11:51 PM GMT+8

US President Donald Trump makes a statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington October 2, 2017. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump makes a statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington October 2, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Oct 2 — US President Donald Trump today described the mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival as “an act of pure evil.”

Trump made the televised address to the nation after a gunman killed more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas late yesterday.

“Last night a gunman opened fire on a large crowd at a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. He brutally murdered more than 50 people and was an act of pure evil,” he said. — AFP

