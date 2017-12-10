Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Three arrested after attempted arson attack at Swedish synagogue (VIDEO)

Sunday December 10, 2017
07:58 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
December 10, 2017
11:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

South Korea announces new sanctions on North KoreaSouth Korea announces new sanctions on North Korea

The Edit: Culture and food at tangyuan-making event in IpohThe Edit: Culture and food at tangyuan-making event in Ipoh

After boycott calls, McDonald’s Malaysia refutes Israel tiesAfter boycott calls, McDonald’s Malaysia refutes Israel ties

Pro-Palestine march attracts thousands in Paris ahead of Netanyahu visitPro-Palestine march attracts thousands in Paris ahead of Netanyahu visit

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 — Three people were arrested early today after an attempted arson attack at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, a spokeswoman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority said.

There were no reports of injuries and the fire did not reach the synagogue or an adjacent meeting house where Jewish youths had gathered when the attack took place late yesterday, Swedish media reported.

The spokeswoman gave no motive for the attack. It was not clear if it was linked to the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Security for synagogues in Stockholm has been raised after the incident in Gothenburg, news agency TT reported. — Reuters

There were no reports of casualties in the attempted arson. — Reuters picThere were no reports of casualties in the attempted arson. — Reuters pic

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline