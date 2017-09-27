Thousands evacuated in Ukraine as ammunition depot explodes

Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine September 27, 2017. — Reuters picKIEV, Sept 27 — Massive explosions and a blaze at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced authorities to evacuate 24,000 people and close airspace over the region, officials said today.

The blasts occurred earlier at a military base near Kalynivka in the Vynnytsya region, 270km west of Kiev, Ukrainian emergencies service said in a statement.

One person was injured, it said.

Arriving in the region hours later, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said “external factors” were behind the incident. — Reuters