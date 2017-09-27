Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Thousands evacuated in Ukraine as ammunition depot explodes

Wednesday September 27, 2017
03:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Wayang kulit guest-stars with Michelle Yeoh in ‘Star Trek’The Edit: Wayang kulit guest-stars with Michelle Yeoh in ‘Star Trek’

The Edit: Tokyo goes dotty for Yayoi Kusama’s first museumThe Edit: Tokyo goes dotty for Yayoi Kusama’s first museum

The Edit: Pitbull lends private jet to cancer patients from Puerto RicoThe Edit: Pitbull lends private jet to cancer patients from Puerto Rico

Spain’s Diego Costa completes his return to Atletico Madrid from ChelseaSpain’s Diego Costa completes his return to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Smoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine September 27, 2017. — Reuters picSmoke and flames rise over a warehouse storing ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems at a military base in the town of Kalynivka in Vinnytsia region, Ukraine September 27, 2017. — Reuters picKIEV, Sept 27 — Massive explosions and a blaze at a military ammunition depot in central Ukraine forced authorities to evacuate 24,000 people and close airspace over the region, officials said today.

The blasts occurred earlier at a military base near Kalynivka in the Vynnytsya region, 270km west of Kiev, Ukrainian emergencies service said in a statement.

One person was injured, it said.

Arriving in the region hours later, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said “external factors” were behind the incident. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline