Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Third person arrested in connection with Catalonia attacks (VIDEO)

Friday August 18, 2017
03:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

After Spain attack, Trump cites dubious Muslim execution storyAfter Spain attack, Trump cites dubious Muslim execution story

Health Ministry: Pensioners to receive generic medicines at public hospitalsHealth Ministry: Pensioners to receive generic medicines at public hospitals

Gold No. 7 for Malaysia from mixed team compound archeryGold No. 7 for Malaysia from mixed team compound archery

The Edit: Woman finds diamond ring stuck on a carrot 13 years after losing itThe Edit: Woman finds diamond ring stuck on a carrot 13 years after losing it

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MADRID, Aug 18 — A third person has been arrested in connection with a suspected Islamist militant attack in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona last night and another incident in Cambrils, Spanish police said today.

“A third person has been detained in Ripoll in relation to the attacks,” local Catalan police confirmed on Twitter.

The Barcelona attack left 13 dead and more than a hundred injured after the suspect drove a van into crowds along a busy tourist street. Police said they had also killed five attackers last night in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona. — Reuters

Catalan Mossos d'esquadra officers patrol at Las Ramblas street where a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain August 18, 2017. — Reuters picCatalan Mossos d'esquadra officers patrol at Las Ramblas street where a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain August 18, 2017. — Reuters pic

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline