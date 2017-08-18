Third person arrested in connection with Catalonia attacks (VIDEO)

MADRID, Aug 18 — A third person has been arrested in connection with a suspected Islamist militant attack in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona last night and another incident in Cambrils, Spanish police said today.

“A third person has been detained in Ripoll in relation to the attacks,” local Catalan police confirmed on Twitter.

The Barcelona attack left 13 dead and more than a hundred injured after the suspect drove a van into crowds along a busy tourist street. Police said they had also killed five attackers last night in Cambrils, a town south of Barcelona. — Reuters

Catalan Mossos d'esquadra officers patrol at Las Ramblas street where a van crashed into pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain August 18, 2017. — Reuters pic