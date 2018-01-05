Thai govt warns men on dangers of whitening skin of genitalia

Thai authorities have put a brake on the current craze by over-adventurous males in Thailand using laser treatment to whiten the skin tone of their genitalia, warning that such practice could invite adverse health impact. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Jan 5 — The Thai authorities have put a brake on the current craze by over-adventurous males in Thailand using laser treatment to whiten the skin tone of their genitalia, warning that such practice could invite adverse health impact.

Deputy director-general of Health Service Support Department Dr Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn said the service would do more harm than good.

“The skin of the private parts is sensitive. Such laser services may cause irritation, allergies and inflammation. What if your skin becomes spotted,” he was quoted by the local media today, adding that he has no knowledge such service existing in other parts of the world.

He said that he would ask the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to check on the equipment used in the laser treatment services and whether they had been approved by the authorities before being put to use.

The service providers, according to Keeratihuttayakorn, could face punishment if the equipment used in the treatment did not receive proper approval from the relevant authorities

He was responding to a recent media report about the latest trend among males in Thailand of using laser treatment to whiten the skin tone of their private parts.

According to a hospital which offers the service, about 100 men came to them every month to seek the laser whitening treatment which costs about US$650 (RM2,600) for five sessions. — Bernama