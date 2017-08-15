Taiwan minister resigns over mass blackouts

Electrical outages in Taiwan affected 6.68 million households.— Reuters picTAIPEI, Aug 15 — Taiwan’s economic minister resigned today following an outcry over massive power failures across the island, affecting 6.68 million households.

Outages were reported in 17 counties earlier in the day after an operational error caused six generators to stop working in Taiwan’s biggest natural gas power plant in northern Taoyuan county, the government said.

Traffic lights failed in many parts of the island, while there were also incidents of people being trapped in elevators.

The national police agency has since set up an emergency response centre to ensure order.

Economic Minister Lee Chih-kung, whose ministry supervises the power supply, tendered his resignation on Tuesday night, which was approved by Premier Lin Chuan according to a cabinet official.

The news comes just weeks after Taiwan’s government came under criticism for ordering air conditioning in official buildings to be turned off for several hours daily to save electricity.

A supply shortage followed damage to a power transmission tower by typhoons in late July.

The government’s popularity has also waned as it has pushed controversial policies such pension cuts and judicial reforms. — AFP