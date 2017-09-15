Taiwan jails mainland Chinese student on national security charge

Zhou Hongxu (centre) leaves handcuffed from court after being sentenced for imprisonment for breaching national security laws at district court, in Taipei, Taiwan September 15, 2017. — Reuters pic TAIPEI, Sept 15 — A Taiwan district court this morning sentenced a mainland Chinese student to 14 months imprisonment for breaching national security laws.

The sentencing of Zhou Hongxu follows months of strained relations over the detention of a Taiwanese national in China.

On Monday, a Taiwanese activist, Li Ming-che, confessed in a Chinese court to attempting to subvert the Beijing government, according to videos of his hearing released by Chinese authorities, although his wife refused to recognize the court’s authority.

Li, a community college teacher known for his pro-democracy and rights activism, had gone missing on a trip to mainland China in March.

Last year, China cut off official communication channels with Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen took office to pressure her to concede that the island is a part of China.

Her Democratic Progressive Party traditionally favours independence. — Reuters