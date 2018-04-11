Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Stella Artois beer recalled in Singapore as drink may contain glass fragments

Wednesday April 11, 2018
Bottles of Stella Artois beer are seen during the yearly company's results of Anheuser-Busch InBev in Leuven, Belgium February 25, 2016. ― Reuters file picBottles of Stella Artois beer are seen during the yearly company's results of Anheuser-Busch InBev in Leuven, Belgium February 25, 2016. ― Reuters file picSINGAPORE, April 11 ― A batch of Stella Artois bottled beer sold in Singapore’s duty-free outlets has been recalled as the drink may contain glass fragments.

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said in a media release this evening that the distributor of the beer, Lubitrade Trading, has voluntarily recalled the product as a precautionary measure.

The 330ml bottles are from Belgium and have a best-before date of June 6, 2018. They also have a time stamp of 13:00.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised not to consume them.

Affected consumers can contact Lubitrade Trading at 65333228 for an exchange.

According to its company website, Lubitrade Trading is a distributor and exclusive agent for several international brands of beer, wine and spirits, as well as tobacco products.

On top of Stella Artois, it also distributes other beer brands like Becks, Dester, Hoegaarden, and Leffe.

TODAY has reached out to the company for comments. ― TODAY

