Spanish PM: Barcelona van attack result of ‘jihadist terrorism’

Police (not pictured) evacuate people after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017. — Reuters pic MADRID, Aug 18 — Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the van attack in Barcelona yesterday that has killed at least 13 people was “jihadist terrorism” which required a global response.

“Today the fight against terrorism is the principal priority for free and open societies like ours. It is a global threat and the response has to be global,” Rajoy told a news conference in Barcelona.

He said he would call on other Spanish political parties to reaffirm the country’s anti-terrorism pact. — Reuters