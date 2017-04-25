Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Thunderstorm

World

Spain police arrest eight suspected of Islamist militant activity

Tuesday April 25, 2017
04:36 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Griezmann agent confirms ‘concrete’ move from UnitedGriezmann agent confirms ‘concrete’ move from United

App allows users to ‘walk a mile’ in a Rohingya refugee’s shoesApp allows users to ‘walk a mile’ in a Rohingya refugee’s shoes

The Edit: Faye Dunaway finally speaks up on Oscars fiascoThe Edit: Faye Dunaway finally speaks up on Oscars fiasco

Haj pilgrims to fly in style with Malaysia Airlines’ charter jetsHaj pilgrims to fly in style with Malaysia Airlines’ charter jets

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The eight detained were all Moroccans aged between 21 and 39. — Reuters picThe eight detained were all Moroccans aged between 21 and 39. — Reuters picMADRID, April 25 — Spanish police in the northeastern city of Barcelona have arrested eight people and raided 12 properties in a sweeping operation against Islamist militants, police said today.

The detained were all Moroccans aged between 21 and 39, the police said.

The investigation and operation were carried out in conjunction with Belgian police, they said in a statement. A police spokesman declined to say what connection the arrested had with Belgium.

The raids follow an eight-month investigation in which the police observed a group which they said was associated with Islamist militants and had links to organised crime in the Barcelona area.

Spain has arrested some 22 people in 16 separate operations this year in connection with Islamist extremism, according to Interior Ministry figures. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline