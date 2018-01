South Korea and North Korea to hold working-level talks on January 15

File photo of the Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon shaking hands with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon as they exchange documents after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom January 9, 2018. — Picture by Yonhap via ReutersSEOUL, Jan 13 — North Korea and South Korea have agreed to have working-level talks on January 15 at the Tongil Pavilion on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom, news agency Yonhap reported.

South Korea’s unification ministry said earlier today that North Korea had proposed holding talks on the prospects of sending its performance art group to the Pyongchang winter Olympics which are being held in South Korea. — Reuters