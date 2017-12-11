Singapore’s Shanmugam backs police’s raid tactics on illegal brothels

Twenty-two people were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities during police raids at brothels in the vicinity of Rowell Road. — Picture courtesy of Singapore Police ForceSINGAPORE, Dec 11 — Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam has thrown his weight behind the police following criticisms over enforcement tactics used in raids on illegal brothels.

Shanmugam said “unjustified attacks” must be rebutted as they are “a huge disservice to the men and women in blue who put their lives at risk every day to make Singapore safe for all of us”.

He a was responding to a social media post by a woman who filmed — and subsequently posted — a police raid at Rowell Road last Friday in which she had criticised police for “terrorising women” — and “wasting taxpayer money”.

She had accused the police of having used the services of the women sex workers and hurting them.

Shanmugam added: “In many countries, unjustified attacks on police have eventually led to the weakening of law enforcement.” — Reuters