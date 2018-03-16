Singaporean septuagenarian accused of cheating victims over S$1m

A 70-year-old woman who allegedly cheated four victims of more of S$1 million (RM2.99 million) over nearly four years was charged with 118 counts of the offence yesterday.

Ng Kwee Huay, whose occupation was not stated in court documents, told District Judge Christopher Goh that she intends to plead guilty and does not plan to engage a lawyer.

Between June 2012 and March 2016, Ng allegedly tricked her victims into believing that she would invest their money with various persons and entities.

The entities, which according to court documents included a “Ministry of Energy” and an “Irrigation Department”, turned out to be bogus.

It is not clear if the individuals who would purportedly invest the money exist.

Ng allegedly told her victims they would be investing in coal-mining, solar panel and other unspecified businesses in Myanmar, Thailand and Guangzhou in China.

In one instance sometime in 2013, she deceived someone called Alice Chua into believing that she would invest her money in an “April Performance Bond”.

Chua parted with S$75,000 — the largest amount mentioned in the charges.

Ng, who was arrested on Wednesday, was offered bail of S$250,000 and her case will be mentioned again on April 24.

If convicted, she faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine for each charge. — TODAY