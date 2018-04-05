Singaporean pastor apologises for anti-Islamic remarks made by American preacher

Cornerstone Community Church founder and senior pastor Yang Tuck Yoong (centre) speaking with Muslim community leaders. He was with Mufti Fatris Bakaram (right). — Muis photo via TODAYSINGAPORE, April 5 — A senior pastor yesterday met with Singapore’s Mufti and other Muslim religious and community leaders to express his regrets over alleged anti-Islamic remarks made at a conference last month.

Cornerstone Community Church founder and senior pastor Yang Tuck Yoong met with Mufti of Singapore Dr Mohd Fatris Bakaram on Wednesday evening, according to a media statement from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

Also in attendance on Wednesday evening were Muslim religious and community leaders from various organisations such as Perdaus, Mendaki, Pertapis, PPIS, Federation of Indian Muslims and Roses of Peace.

According to Muis, the meeting was organised at Pastor Yang’s request where he expressed his “deep regret” over an incident which happened at the Kingdom Invasion conference that was organised by his church on March 13-16.

According to a March 25 report by alternative news portal Rice Media, Mr Lou Engle, an American Christian leader and co-founder of the religious organisation, TheCall, had advocated a “Christian-Muslim divide” during his speech at the conference.

Cornerstone Community Church filed a police report immediately after the publication of the article. According to a report from The Straits Times, the church said the article contained inflammatory and serious allegations “that seek to, and has the effect of, stirring up religious tensions and promoting feelings of ill-will and hostility between Christians and Muslims”.

The church subsequently admitted that Mr Engle did make the remarks. But Pastor Yang clarified that the statement was “never meant to be an indictment against Muslims or the Muslim community in Spain as a whole”.

In response to media queries, the police said Mr Engle left Singapore shortly after conference ended. “The Police have requested him to come back to Singapore for an interview. As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further,” the police added.

Speaking to members of the media, Dr Fatris said he appreciated that the church has “taken full responsibility of the incident”.

According to Muis, the Mufti highlighted that “we should move on and look forward to a more constructive and healthy relationship, and that such an engagement should not only be held when there are mistakes done or when apologies need to be expressed, but beyond that”.

Dr Fatris added that “we should work together as a united nation and a cohesive society, which is already part and parcel of the principles of faith that each community hold on to”.

Responding to Pastor Yang’s apology, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said he appreciates that the pastor has “apologised and taken responsibility” for inviting Mr Engle to preach in Singapore.

“Words matter, and words that sow discord and ill will among the various communities have no place in Singapore,” said Dr Yaacob in a Facebook post last evening.

“Our willingness to forgive reflects the Singapore way, and what is important is that we continue to uphold mutual respect and harmony for our common good.” — TODAY

CORRECTION: In an earlier version of this story, we attributed the press release to the Ministry of Communications and Information. This is incorrect. The statement was issued by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis). We are sorry for the error.