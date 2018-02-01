Singapore apex court upholds shorter jail term of former City Harvest Church leaders

The six convicted City Harvest Church leaders will not have to spend more time behind bars after an apex court ruling on February 1, 2018. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Feb 1 — Six former City Harvest Church (CHC) leaders convicted of misappropriation of church funds will not have to spend more time behind bars, after the apex court ruled they should not be convicted under a more serious criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge under the Penal Code.

Delivering the judgment today, Judge of Appeal Andrew Phang agreed with the majority ruling of the High Court last April, more than five months after hearing prosecutors’ arguments against the High Court’s decision last year to impose shorter jail sentences on the six former CHC leaders, including church founder Kong Hee.

The shaping of the remedy for the gap, or lacuna, in the law for CBT should be left to Parliament, he said.

“A hard case should not be allowed to make bad law,” said JA Phang, adding that the six individuals are not getting away unpunished.

The prosecution had filed a criminal reference to raise a question of law after a split 2-1 decision by the High Court last April to convict the six individuals of CBT under Section 406 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years.

The lower court had in 2015 found them guilty under Section 409 of CBT by an agent, which carries a higher maximum jail sentence of 20 years.

But the High Court found that an “agent” under Section 409 must refer to “professional agents”, who offer their agency services as a “commercial activity” — which the church leaders did not.

As a result, their jail terms were slashed to between seven months and 3.5 years, down from between 21 months and eight years.

The five-judge panel that heard the criminal reference — through which the prosecution sought heavier punishment for the six — comprised Judges of Appeal Andrew Phang and Judith Prakash, and Justices Belinda Ang, Quentin Loh and Chua Lee Ming.

The marathon case, for which investigations began in 2010 and the trial began nearly five years ago, saw CHC leaders convicted of misusing S$24 million of church building funds on sham bonds between 2007 and 2009, mainly to further the pop music career of church co-founder and Kong’s wife Ho Yeow Sun.

Another S$26.6 million was misused to cover up the first amount.

One of the six individuals — former finance manager Sharon Tan, 41 — has already completed her seven-month sentence. She arrived in court today in a black dress and exchanged broad smiles with the others.

The church’s former fund manager Chew Eng Han, 57, is out on bail and was the last to arrive at the courtroom.

Kong, 52, his former deputy Tan Ye Peng, 44, former finance manager Serina Wee, 40, and former finance committee member John Lam, 49, are serving their jail terms. They arrived within 10 minutes apart from 9am.

Kong smiled and waved to some supporters, as did Lam and Tan Ye Peng.

The public gallery was packed, and Wee’s husband Kenny Low sat closest to the dock.

What is a Criminal Reference?

A Criminal Reference is a type of legal hearing before the apex court, which is limited to criminal cases in which a question of law of public interest arises in a High Court decision on an appeal.

When the question is before the Court of Appeal, the judges hearing the case can decide whether to answer it, based on the merits of the question.

The court may also revise the High Court’s decision after the Criminal Reference hearing.

Criminal References are held in open court, and the decision of the Court of Appeal in the matter is final.

Recent high-profile examples included the Brompton bikes case, where the Public Prosecutor had sought clarification from the Court of Appeal in 2015 on whether a jail term should be the default starting position for convicted public servants who provided false information during investigations into improper procurement or the abuse of power.

It filed the Criminal Reference after a High Court dismissed its appeal against a S$5,000 fine for former National Parks Board (NParks) assistant director Bernard Lim Yong Soon.

The judges hearing the Criminal Reference felt that it was not a question of law of public interest and did not disturb the High Court’s ruling. — TODAY