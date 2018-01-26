Shell fuel heist suspect faces additional charge in Singapore

Suspects, part of a group of 17 detained over their part in an alleged oil theft at Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery, arrive in a van at the State Courts, Singapore January 9, 2018 in this picture by Nuria Ling/TODAY. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Jan 26 — One of the 14 suspects brought to court over the multi-million dollar Shell fuel heist has been pressed with an additional charge on Thursday (Jan 25).

Ng Hock Teck, 54, now faces one extra count of dishonestly receiving 517.8 metric tons of marine gas oil valued at more than S$385,000 (RM1,143,491) on November 5 last year.

This means the Singaporean now faces three counts of dishonestly receiving the stolen fuel on three separate occasions beginning in July.

Two others charged with Ng on Jan 13 — Singaporean Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45, and Vietnamese Doan Xuan Than, 46 — did not have additional charges brought against them on Thursday.

Tan and Ng are facing two charges each of dishonestly receiving the stolen fuel from Shell’s Pulau Bukom plant.

They had allegedly collected some 300 metric tonnes of gas oil worth S$160,000 on Nov 11 last year from a wharf at Shell’s Pulau Bukom refinery.

The two men also allegedly collected about 764.81 metric tons of marine gas oil valued at more than S$250,000 on the night of July 24, 2017.

Doan was previously charged with dishonestly receiving about 1,350 metric tons of gas oil worth S$736,000 on December 31 last year.

A second charge against Doan showed that he retrieved about 1,133 metric tons of gas oil worth US$640,000 (RM2,481,869) from a Pulau Bukom wharf on December 1.

So far, 14 out of 20 people arrested by police in connection with the fuel heist have been charged over the theft of gas oil.

Eight of the suspects are employees of Shell at the time of the suspected fuel theft. The company lodged a police report in August last year.

In a sting operation on Jan 7, police nabbed 17 people and seized more than S$3 million in cash and a 12,000-ton tanker, Prime South.

Ng will be remanded for another week as investigations against him are still ongoing. He returns to court on Jan 30.

Tan and Doan have been offered bail and will return to court on February 20. — TODAY