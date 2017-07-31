Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Second typhoon batters Taiwan; financial markets open this morning

Monday July 31, 2017
09:40 AM GMT+8

A man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei, Taiwan July 29, 2017. — Reuters picA man and motorcyclist fall as Typhoon Nesat hits Taipei, Taiwan July 29, 2017. — Reuters picTAIPEI, July 31 — The second storm to hit Taiwan in 24 hours battered southern and central parts of the island this morning after Typhoon Nesat injured more than 100 people and shut businesses at the weekend.

Financial markets and businesses will be open in Taipei this morning as the capital returns to normal.

However, the island’s second-largest city of Kaohsiung, on the southern coast, will remain shut with the second storm, Typhoon Haitang, expected to bring torrential rain and possible flooding and landslides.

Typhoon Haitang made landfall in the south and southeast yesterday afternoon, the government said on its website. It is the first time the island has issued alerts for two storms simultaneously in 50 years, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Nesat, a medium strength typhoon with wind speeds of around 119kph, made landfall on Saturday but has moved on to China’s Fujian province, the bureau and Chinese state news agency Xinhua said.

It forced the cancellation of over 40 round-trip flights by EVA Airways Corp, Taiwan’s second-largest carrier, affecting more than 10,000 passengers, the airline said.

On Friday, Taiwan’s main index ended down 0.8 per cent at 10,423.05 points, while the Taiwan dollar closed at T$30.302 (RM4.28) against the US dollar. — Reuters pic

