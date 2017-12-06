Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Saudi king warns Trump against US embassy move to Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 6, 2017
07:43 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
December 06, 2017
10:32 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assemblyJamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assembly

HK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensiveHK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensive

Australia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test caseAustralia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test case

The Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin starThe Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin star

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud stands during a reception ceremony for UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Riyadh April 5, 2017. — Reuters picSaudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud stands during a reception ceremony for UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Riyadh April 5, 2017. — Reuters picDUBAI, Dec 6 — Saudi's King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud told US President Donald Trump that any decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem before a permanent peace settlement is reached will inflame the feelings of Muslims, Saudi state-owned media said yesterday.

They said that King Salman had received a telephone call from Trump about developments in the region and the world.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques asserted to His Excellency the US president that any American announcement regarding the situation of Jerusalem prior to reaching a permanent settlement will harm peace talks and increase tensions in the area,” state news agency SPA said.

It quoted King Salman as saying that Saudi Arabia supported the Palestinian people and their historic rights and asserted that “such a dangerous step is likely to inflame the passions of Muslims around the world due to the great status of Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa mosque...” — AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline