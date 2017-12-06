Saudi king warns Trump against US embassy move to Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud stands during a reception ceremony for UK Prime Minister Theresa May in Riyadh April 5, 2017. — Reuters picDUBAI, Dec 6 — Saudi's King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud told US President Donald Trump that any decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem before a permanent peace settlement is reached will inflame the feelings of Muslims, Saudi state-owned media said yesterday.

They said that King Salman had received a telephone call from Trump about developments in the region and the world.

“The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques asserted to His Excellency the US president that any American announcement regarding the situation of Jerusalem prior to reaching a permanent settlement will harm peace talks and increase tensions in the area,” state news agency SPA said.

It quoted King Salman as saying that Saudi Arabia supported the Palestinian people and their historic rights and asserted that “such a dangerous step is likely to inflame the passions of Muslims around the world due to the great status of Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa mosque...” — AFP