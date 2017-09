Saakashvili, supporters force entry into Ukraine

Georgia on December 4 stripped former leader and reformer Mikheil Saakashvili of his citizenship as he had acquired a Ukrainian passport to serve as governor of the strategic Odessa region. — AFP picMEDYKA (Poland), Sept 11 — Exiled former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili and hundreds of his supporters forced entry into Ukraine from Poland yesterday in an attempt by the firebrand politician to reclaim his citizenship stripped by President Petro Poroshenko.

An AFP reporter saw Saakashvili and his supporters enter Ukraine at Poland’s Medyka border crossing, pushing aside Ukrainian border guards who had turned him back just hours earlier. — AFP