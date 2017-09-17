Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

S.Korea’s Moon and Trump agree on need for stronger N.Korea sanctions (VIDEO)

Sunday September 17, 2017
07:39 PM GMT+8

SEOUL, Sept 17 — South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump agreed to exert stronger pressure through sanctions on North Korea following its nuclear and missile tests, South Korea’s presidential office said following a telephone call between the two leaders today.

“The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation, and exert stronger and practical sanctions on North Korea so that it realizes provocative actions leads to further diplomatic isolation and economic pressure,” Blue House spokesman Park Soo-hyun said in a televised briefing.

The Blue House said Moon and Trump had strongly condemned the latest missile launch by North Korea, and agreed that the two nations would work with the international community to implement the latest UN Security Council’s resolution 2375, Park said. — Reuters

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump agreed to exert stronger pressure through sanctions on North Korea following its nuclear and missile tests. — Reuters picSouth Korea’s President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump agreed to exert stronger pressure through sanctions on North Korea following its nuclear and missile tests. — Reuters pic

