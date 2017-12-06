Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Russia’s Putin tells Palestinians’ Abbas he supports talks on Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 6, 2017
07:57 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
December 06, 2017
10:31 AM GMT+8

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow June 25, 2014. — Reuters picRussia's President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow June 25, 2014. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Dec 6 — Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday to tell him Moscow backs a resumption of talks between Israel and Palestinian authorities, including on the status of Jerusalem, the Kremlin said yesterday.

No other details on the issue were provided.

Earlier yesterday, US President Donald Trump told Abbas that he intends to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem amid a growing outcry across the Middle East against any unilateral US decision on the ancient city. — Reuters

