Russia’s Putin tells Palestinians’ Abbas he supports talks on Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (right) speaks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow June 25, 2014. — Reuters picMOSCOW, Dec 6 — Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday to tell him Moscow backs a resumption of talks between Israel and Palestinian authorities, including on the status of Jerusalem, the Kremlin said yesterday.

No other details on the issue were provided.

Earlier yesterday, US President Donald Trump told Abbas that he intends to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem amid a growing outcry across the Middle East against any unilateral US decision on the ancient city. — Reuters