Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Russia says Syria gas attack reports ‘fabricated’

Sunday April 8, 2018
08:00 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Russia claims Syria gas attack reports are fabricatedRussia claims Syria gas attack reports are fabricated

DAP’s Teh Yee Cheu quits, will contest in Sungai PinangDAP’s Teh Yee Cheu quits, will contest in Sungai Pinang

Sarawak Pakatan claims BN may raise GST rateSarawak Pakatan claims BN may raise GST rate

UN official: Myanmar not prepared to take in Rohingya yetUN official: Myanmar not prepared to take in Rohingya yet

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Russia is denying the use of chlorine and other substances, despite various reports. — AFP picRussia is denying the use of chlorine and other substances, despite various reports. — AFP picMOSCOW, April 8 — Russia’s Foreign Ministry said today reports of a gas attack in Syria were bogus and any military action taken based on such “invented and fabricated excuses” could lead to severe consequences.

“The spread of bogus stories about the use of chlorine and other poisonous substances by (Syrian) government forces continues. Yet another such fabricated piece of information about an alleged chemical attack in Douma appeared yesterday,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We have warned several times recently against such dangerous provocations. The aim of such deceitful speculation, lacking any kind of grounding, is to shield terrorists ... and to attempt to justify possible external uses of force.” — Reuters

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram